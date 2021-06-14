Switch (SWCH) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Switch (SWCH). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.44, close to its 52-week high of $21.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 59.2% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Cogent Comms.

Switch has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

Based on Switch’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $131 million and net profit of $11.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $128 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 84 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWCH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Switch, Inc. (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. Its products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE. Switch was founded by Rob Roy in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.