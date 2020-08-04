Swiss Re AG (SSREF) Receives a Hold from Jefferies

In a report released today, Philip Kett from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Swiss Re AG (SSREF), with a price target of CHF75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $78.48.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Swiss Re AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $92.25, which is a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF95.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $118.20 and a one-year low of $54.09. Currently, Swiss Re AG has an average volume of 1,448.

Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.