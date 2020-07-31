Swiss Re AG (SSREF) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Hadley Cohen maintained a Hold rating on Swiss Re AG (SSREF) today and set a price target of CHF95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Cohen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 51.9% success rate. Cohen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zurich Insurance Group, NN Group, and Aegon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Swiss Re AG with a $95.15 average price target, which is a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF62.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $118.20 and a one-year low of $54.09. Currently, Swiss Re AG has an average volume of 1,413.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.