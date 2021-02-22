Swiss Re AG (SSREF) Receives a Buy from UBS

UBS analyst Colm Kelly maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG (SSREF) on February 19 and set a price target of CHF93.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $92.62.

Kelly has an average return of 20.8% when recommending Swiss Re AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is ranked #3248 out of 7331 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Swiss Re AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $102.36, implying a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF99.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $118.20 and a one-year low of $54.09. Currently, Swiss Re AG has an average volume of 716.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SSREF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.