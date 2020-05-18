Swiss Re AG (SSREF) Receives a Buy from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Ashik Musaddi maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG (SSREF) on May 15 and set a price target of CHF98.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.78, close to its 52-week low of $54.09.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Swiss Re AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.87, implying a 42.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF80.00 price target.

Swiss Re AG’s market cap is currently $17.55B and has a P/E ratio of 25.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.70.

Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.