Swiss Re AG (SSREF) Receives a Buy from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Edward Morris maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG (SSREF) today and set a price target of CHF93.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.80.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Swiss Re AG with a $94.26 average price target, implying a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF93.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $118.20 and a one-year low of $54.09. Currently, Swiss Re AG has an average volume of 1,457.

Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.