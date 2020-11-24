Swiss Re AG (SSREF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and UBS gave Swiss Re AG (Other OTC: SSREF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Claudia Gaspari maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG today and set a price target of CHF95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.40.

Gaspari has an average return of 16.6% when recommending Swiss Re AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Gaspari is ranked #3444 out of 7112 analysts.

Swiss Re AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.54, which is an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $118.20 and a one-year low of $54.09. Currently, Swiss Re AG has an average volume of 588.

Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.