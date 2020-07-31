Swiss Re AG (SSREF) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

In a report released today, Philip Kett from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Swiss Re AG (SSREF), with a price target of CHF62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.60.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Swiss Re AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $95.15, which is a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF95.00 price target.

Swiss Re AG’s market cap is currently $23.74B and has a P/E ratio of 34.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.88.

Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.