Swiss Re AG (SSREF) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

In a report released yesterday, Kathy Fear from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG (SSREF), with a price target of CHF99.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $99.93, close to its 52-week high of $101.47.

Fear has an average return of 8.1% when recommending Swiss Re AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Swiss Re AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $100.67.

The company has a one-year high of $101.47 and a one-year low of $60.78. Currently, Swiss Re AG has an average volume of 438.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.