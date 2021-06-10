Swiss Re AG (SSREF) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Claudia Gaspari maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG (SSREF) on June 8 and set a price target of CHF93.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $97.28, close to its 52-week high of $101.64.

Gaspari has an average return of 12.7% when recommending Swiss Re AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Gaspari is ranked #3045 out of 7545 analysts.

Swiss Re AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.98.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $101.64 and a one-year low of $68.72. Currently, Swiss Re AG has an average volume of 341.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SSREF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.