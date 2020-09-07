Swiss Life Holding AG (SWSDF) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Ashik Musaddi upgraded Swiss Life Holding AG (SWSDF) to Hold on September 4 and set a price target of CHF350.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $401.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Musaddi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 39.5% success rate. Musaddi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Re AG, and M&G Plc.

Swiss Life Holding AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $434.32.

The company has a one-year high of $530.00 and a one-year low of $260.00. Currently, Swiss Life Holding AG has an average volume of 219.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, Asset Managers, and Others. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units. The life insurance operations offer a broad range of life, pension, health, annuity and investment-type policies to both groups and individuals, including disability coverage. The International segment includes cross-border insurance operations in Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Singapore, and Swiss life select units in Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The Asset Managers segment includes management of assets for institutional clients, group’s insurances business, and consulting services. The Others segment deals with various finance and service companies, as well as payment protection insurance. The company was founded by Conrad Widmer in 1857 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.