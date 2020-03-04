Swatch Group Bearer (SWGAF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Piral Dadhania from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Swatch Group Bearer (SWGAF), with a price target of CHF250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $234.35, close to its 52-week low of $231.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Dadhania is ranked #1852 out of 6263 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Swatch Group Bearer is a Hold with an average price target of $285.29, a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF278.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $316.90 and a one-year low of $231.72. Currently, Swatch Group Bearer has an average volume of 53.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.