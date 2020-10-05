Swatch Group Bearer (SWGAF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox maintained a Buy rating on Swatch Group Bearer (SWGAF) on October 2 and set a price target of CHF275.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $227.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 49.3% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Swatch Group Bearer with a $240.12 average price target.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components; and sports timing activities. The company was founded by Nicolas Georges Hayek in 1983 and is headquartered in Biel, Switzerland.