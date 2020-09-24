S&W Seed Company (SANW) Receives a Buy from National Securities Corp

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp maintained a Buy rating on S&W Seed Company (SANW), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.65.

Currently, the analyst consensus on S&W Seed Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

Based on S&W Seed Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.09 million and GAAP net loss of $3.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.18 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.34 million.

S&W Seed Co. engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.