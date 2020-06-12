S&W Seed Company (SANW) Receives a Buy from National Securities Corp

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp maintained a Buy rating on S&W Seed Company (SANW), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.42.

S&W Seed Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50.

The company has a one-year high of $3.13 and a one-year low of $1.67. Currently, S&W Seed Company has an average volume of 28.05K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SANW in relation to earlier this year.

S&W Seed Co. engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.