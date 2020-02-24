S&W Seed Company (SANW) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan reiterated a Buy rating on S&W Seed Company (SANW) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.54.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for S&W Seed Company with a $5.50 average price target, which is a 120.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, National Securities Corp also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.20 and a one-year low of $1.91. Currently, S&W Seed Company has an average volume of 17.09K.

S&W Seed Co. engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.