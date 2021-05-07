SVMK (SVMK) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on SVMK (SVMK), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.01, close to its 52-week low of $15.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 73.5% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SVMK is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.50, which is a 62.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on SVMK’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $101 million and GAAP net loss of $18.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $84.32 million and had a GAAP net loss of $21.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SVMK in relation to earlier this year.

SVMK, Inc. engages in the provision of survey software products. Its People Powered Data platform enables organizations of any size to have conversations at scale to deliver customer, employee, and market insights. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.