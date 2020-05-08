SVMK (SVMK) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Hold rating on SVMK (SVMK) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 67.3% success rate. Ju covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Headhunter Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SVMK with a $23.17 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.28 and a one-year low of $9.36. Currently, SVMK has an average volume of 1.46M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 102 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SVMK in relation to earlier this year.

SVMK, Inc. engages in the provision of survey software products. Its People Powered Data platform enables organizations of any size to have conversations at scale to deliver customer, employee, and market insights. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.