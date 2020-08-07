SVMK (SVMK) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Hold rating on SVMK (SVMK) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.43, close to its 52-week high of $25.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 71.7% success rate. Ju covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Headhunter Group, and Boingo Wireless.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SVMK with a $27.67 average price target.

Based on SVMK’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $88.27 million and GAAP net loss of $24.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $68.64 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 113 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SVMK in relation to earlier this year.

SVMK, Inc. engages in the provision of survey software products. Its People Powered Data platform enables organizations of any size to have conversations at scale to deliver customer, employee, and market insights. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.