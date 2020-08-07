SVMK (SVMK) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on SVMK (SVMK) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.69, close to its 52-week high of $25.69.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.4% and a 78.8% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

SVMK has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.67, a -3.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.69 and a one-year low of $9.35. Currently, SVMK has an average volume of 1.19M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 113 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SVMK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SVMK, Inc. engages in the provision of survey software products. Its People Powered Data platform enables organizations of any size to have conversations at scale to deliver customer, employee, and market insights. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.