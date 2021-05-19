SVMK (SVMK) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham assigned a Buy rating to SVMK (SVMK), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.13, close to its 52-week low of $16.35.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.1% and a 64.7% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Verint Systems, and ChannelAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SVMK with a $26.00 average price target, representing a 42.2% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.12 and a one-year low of $16.35. Currently, SVMK has an average volume of 969.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 112 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SVMK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SVMK, Inc. engages in the provision of survey software products. Its People Powered Data platform enables organizations of any size to have conversations at scale to deliver customer, employee, and market insights. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.