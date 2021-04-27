Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report issued on April 25, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Svb Financial Group (SIVB). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $571.68, close to its 52-week high of $585.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 69.2% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and Solar Senior Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Svb Financial Group with a $593.60 average price target, representing a 3.7% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $575.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $585.25 and a one-year low of $152.76. Currently, Svb Financial Group has an average volume of 524.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 95 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SIVB in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, Michelle Draper, the CMO of SIVB sold 2,684 shares for a total of $1,252,112.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

California-based SVB Financial Group is a diversified financial services company, which provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink.