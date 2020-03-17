Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Svb Financial Group (SIVB), with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $130.98, close to its 52-week low of $127.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Svb Financial Group with a $266.56 average price target, implying a 100.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $270.95 and a one-year low of $127.39. Currently, Svb Financial Group has an average volume of 570.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, SVB Leerink and Other Items.