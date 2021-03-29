Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Raymond James and Truist Financial gave Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Jefferies. Analyst Casey Haire assigned a Buy rating to Svb Financial Group yesterday and set a price target of $565.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $491.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Haire is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 69.7% success rate. Haire covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as People’s United Financial, Webster Financial, and Hancock Whitney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Svb Financial Group with a $521.85 average price target, which is a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $564.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $577.06 and a one-year low of $136.63. Currently, Svb Financial Group has an average volume of 508.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 95 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SIVB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

California-based SVB Financial Group is a diversified financial services company, which provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink.