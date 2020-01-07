Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stephens and Morgan Stanley gave Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Jason Goldberg maintained a Buy rating on Svb Financial Group yesterday and set a price target of $294.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $249.24, close to its 52-week high of $259.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 63.3% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Svb Financial Group with a $268.10 average price target, which is an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $259.95 and a one-year low of $183.04. Currently, Svb Financial Group has an average volume of 399.6K.

SVB Financial Group is a financial, and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital.