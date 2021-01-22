Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Hold rating to Svb Financial Group (SIVB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $455.59, close to its 52-week high of $477.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 66.9% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and New Mountain Finance.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Svb Financial Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $409.08, implying a -11.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $390.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $477.12 and a one-year low of $127.39. Currently, Svb Financial Group has an average volume of 402.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SVB Financial Group is a financial, and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment is comprised of results primarily from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and the debt fund investments. The SVB Private segment is the private banking division, which provides a range of personal financial solutions for consumers. The SVB Capital segment is the venture capital investment arm of SVB Financial Group, which focuses primarily on funds management. The company was founded in Robert Medearis and Bill Biggerstaff 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.