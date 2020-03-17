Sutro Biopharma (STRO) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Sutro Biopharma (STRO), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.19, close to its 52-week low of $6.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.8% and a 27.1% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sutro Biopharma with a $18.00 average price target, representing an 80.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $12.75 and a one-year low of $6.01. Currently, Sutro Biopharma has an average volume of 66.34K.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. Its products technologies include XpressCF, anti-body drug conjugates, bispecifics & engineered antibodies and cGMP facility. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja in June 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.