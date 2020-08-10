Sutro Biopharma (STRO) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Sutro Biopharma (STRO) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 48.1% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sutro Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.75 and a one-year low of $6.00. Currently, Sutro Biopharma has an average volume of 162.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of STRO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. Its products technologies include XpressCF, anti-body drug conjugates, bispecifics & engineered antibodies and cGMP facility. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja in June 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.