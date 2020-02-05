Susquehanna Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Kla-Tencor (KLAC)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna maintained a Hold rating on Kla-Tencor (KLAC), with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $178.80, close to its 52-week high of $184.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 51.7% success rate. Hosseini covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kla-Tencor is a Hold with an average price target of $173.33, implying a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Kla-Tencor’s market cap is currently $28.21B and has a P/E ratio of 25.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KLAC in relation to earlier this year.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors.