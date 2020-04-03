Susquehanna Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Western Digital (WDC)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Western Digital (WDC), with a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 43.7% success rate. Hosseini covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Keysight Technologies, and Super Micro Computer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Western Digital with a $76.59 average price target, representing a 98.6% upside. In a report issued on March 19, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $72.00 and a one-year low of $27.40. Currently, Western Digital has an average volume of 6.01M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: client devices, data center devices and solutions, and client solutions. The client devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers. The data center devices and solutions category covers capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise SSDs, data center software, and system solutions. The client solutions category offers removable products, hard drive content solutions, and flash content solutions. The company was founded by Alvin B. Phillips in 1970 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More on WDC: