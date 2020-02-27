Susquehanna Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Crocs (CROX)

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser reiterated a Buy rating on Crocs (CROX) today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 48.3% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

Crocs has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.20, which is a 59.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Based on Crocs’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $19.91 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.89 million.

Crocs, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA).