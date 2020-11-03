Susquehanna Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Silicon Motion (SIMO)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Silicon Motion (SIMO), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 47.2% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

Silicon Motion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.80, implying a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Silicon Motion’s market cap is currently $1.31B and has a P/E ratio of 16.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.27.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits, and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.