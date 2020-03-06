Susquehanna Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Kontoor Brands (KTB)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Poser from Susquehanna maintained a Buy rating on Kontoor Brands (KTB), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 47.6% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kontoor Brands with a $40.80 average price target, implying a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Kontoor Brands’ market cap is currently $1.97B and has a P/E ratio of 15.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 33.20.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of apparel. It designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes its portfolio of brands which include Wrangler and Lee denim, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded on November 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.