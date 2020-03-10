Susquehanna Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Broadcom (AVGO)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Broadcom (AVGO), with a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $247.72, close to its 52-week low of $244.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 57.3% success rate. Rolland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Broadcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $358.17, which is a 42.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $361.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $331.58 and a one-year low of $244.25. Currently, Broadcom has an average volume of 2.63M.

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software and IP licensing.

