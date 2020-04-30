Susquehanna Remains a Hold on SM Energy (SM)

Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril maintained a Hold rating on SM Energy (SM) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Perincheril is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 40.9% success rate. Perincheril covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SM Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $3.82, a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Based on SM Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $451 million and GAAP net loss of $102 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $393 million and had a net profit of $310 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.