Susquehanna Remains a Hold on Qorvo (QRVO)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Qorvo (QRVO), with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $175.95, close to its 52-week high of $191.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 74.8% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Raytheon Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qorvo with a $190.35 average price target, a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $188.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $191.83 and a one-year low of $67.54. Currently, Qorvo has an average volume of 1.28M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QRVO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Qorvo, Inc. engages in the provision of core technologies and radio frequency solutions for mobile, infrastructure, and aerospace or defense applications. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment supplies of RF solutions that perform various functions in the increasingly complex cellular radio front end section of smartphones and other cellular devices. The Infrastructure & Defense Products segment supplier of RF solutions that support diverse global applications, including ubiquitous high-speed network connectivity to the cloud, data center communications, rapid internet connectivity throughout the home and workplace, and upgraded military capabilities across the globe. Its products include amplifiers, control products, discrete transistors and integrated circuits, filters and duplexers, frequency converters, integrated modules, optical components, oscillators, passives and switches. The company was founded on December 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.