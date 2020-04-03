Susquehanna Remains a Hold on National Instruments (NATI)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on National Instruments (NATI), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 43.7% success rate. Hosseini covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Keysight Technologies, and Super Micro Computer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National Instruments with a $35.67 average price target.

National Instruments’ market cap is currently $4.3B and has a P/E ratio of 25.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NATI in relation to earlier this year.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments. The company was founded by Jeffrey L. Kodosky and James J. Truchard in May 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.