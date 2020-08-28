Susquehanna Remains a Buy on Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser reiterated a Buy rating on Hibbett Sports (HIBB) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 52.8% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

Hibbett Sports has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00.

The company has a one-year high of $30.98 and a one-year low of $7.33. Currently, Hibbett Sports has an average volume of 435.6K.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. engages in the provision of sporting goods business. It features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. Its shopping channel includes store locations, and websites or apps. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.