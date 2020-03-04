Susquehanna Remains a Buy on Crocs (CROX)

In a report released today, Sam Poser from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Crocs (CROX), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 46.4% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crocs is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.83, a 67.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Crocs’ market cap is currently $1.78B and has a P/E ratio of 15.62. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.48.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Crocs, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA).