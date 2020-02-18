Susquehanna Remains a Buy on Caleres (CAL)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Poser from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Caleres (CAL), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.27, close to its 52-week low of $14.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 54.3% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

Caleres has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

Based on Caleres’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $27.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $75.45 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CAL in relation to earlier this year.

Caleres, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family.