Susquehanna Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Knowles (KN)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Knowles (KN), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 70.4% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

Knowles has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Knowles’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $152 million and GAAP net loss of $19.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $205 million and had a net profit of $5.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers. The Precision Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, electromagnetic interference filters, capacitors, single layer capacitors, precision variable capacitors, and thin film devices across diverse end markets, such as industrial, defense, aerospace, medical, and telecommunications markets. The company was founded by Hugh Knowles in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.