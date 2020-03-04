Susquehanna Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Keysight Technologies (KEYS), with a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 46.1% success rate. Hosseini covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Super Micro Computer, and Applied Materials.

Keysight Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $123.33, a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Based on Keysight Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion and net profit of $163 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.01 billion and had a net profit of $114 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KEYS in relation to earlier this year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries.

