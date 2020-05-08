Susquehanna Reiterates a Sell Rating on Universal Display (OLED)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Sell rating on Universal Display (OLED), with a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 47.1% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Display is a Hold with an average price target of $174.60.

The company has a one-year high of $230.33 and a one-year low of $105.11. Currently, Universal Display has an average volume of 671.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode, technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products. The company was founded by Sherwin I. Seligsohn in 1994 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.