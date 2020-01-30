Susquehanna Reiterates a Hold Rating on Qorvo (QRVO)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Qorvo (QRVO), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.57, close to its 52-week high of $118.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 69.3% success rate. Rolland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qorvo with a $116.75 average price target, a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $118.78 and a one-year low of $58.52. Currently, Qorvo has an average volume of 1.75M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QRVO in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, David Ho, a Director at QRVO sold 10,660 shares for a total of $1,089,665.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Qorvo, Inc. engages in the provision of core technologies and radio frequency solutions for mobile, infrastructure, and aerospace or defense applications. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products.

Read More on QRVO: