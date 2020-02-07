Susquehanna Reiterates a Buy Rating on VF (VFC)

In a report released today, Sam Poser from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on VF (VFC), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 56.1% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

VF has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.82, implying a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Based on VF’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $465 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $464 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VFC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Clarence Otis, a Director at VFC sold 16,930 shares for a total of $1,543,000.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work and Jeans. The Outdoor segment refers to outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.