Susquehanna Reiterates a Buy Rating on Taiwan Semi (TSM)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Taiwan Semi (TSM) today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 51.7% success rate. Hosseini covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

Taiwan Semi has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.00.

Based on Taiwan Semi’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $3.81 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $3.24 billion.

