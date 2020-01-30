Susquehanna Reiterates a Buy Rating on Skechers USA (SKX)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Poser from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Skechers USA (SKX), with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 55.9% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

Skechers USA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.60, representing a 18.0% upside. In a report issued on January 17, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Based on Skechers USA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $103 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $47.38 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SKX in relation to earlier this year.

SKECHERS USA, Inc. engages in designing, development and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales.