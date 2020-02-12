Susquehanna Reiterates a Buy Rating on Lattice Semicon (LSCC)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Buy rating on Lattice Semicon (LSCC) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 68.8% success rate. Rolland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lattice Semicon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.50, which is a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Lattice Semicon’s market cap is currently $2.65B and has a P/E ratio of 124.22. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.56.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales.

