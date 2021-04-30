Susquehanna Reiterates a Buy Rating on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

Catie Powers- April 30, 2021, 9:55 AM EDT

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Cirrus Logic (CRUS), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 75.9% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Raytheon Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Cirrus Logic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.43, representing a 37.0% upside. In a report released today, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cirrus Logic’s market cap is currently $5.01B and has a P/E ratio of 26.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts