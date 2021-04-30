Susquehanna Reiterates a Buy Rating on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Cirrus Logic (CRUS), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 75.9% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Raytheon Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Cirrus Logic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.43, representing a 37.0% upside. In a report released today, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Cirrus Logic’s market cap is currently $5.01B and has a P/E ratio of 26.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.67.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.