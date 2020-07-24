Susquehanna Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Synaptics (SYNA)

In a report issued on July 16, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna maintained a Hold rating on Synaptics (SYNA), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.27, close to its 52-week high of $84.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 68.6% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Synaptics with a $90.75 average price target, which is a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $84.75 and a one-year low of $28.80. Currently, Synaptics has an average volume of 526.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SYNA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in April 2020, Nelson Chan, a Director at SYNA bought 18,750 shares for a total of $595,500.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Japan, United States, South Korea, Taiwan, and Other. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

